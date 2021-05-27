Pope kisses tattoo of Holocaust survivor

Vatican City: Pope Francis kissed the tattoo of an Auschwitz survivor -- the number inked onto her forearm when she arrived at the concentration camp as a young girl -- as he met the 81-year-old in an emotional meeting Wednesday at the Vatican.

Lidia Maksymowicz, who was deported to the camp when she was not yet three years old, rolled up her sleeve as she met the pope following his open-air audience inside the Apostolic Palace.