Thu May 27, 2021
AFP
May 27, 2021

Ethiopia says 22 officials assassinated in Tigray

AFP
May 27, 2021

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia said on Wednesday that 22 officials from the interim administration in the country’s Tigray region had been killed by forces loyal to its former ruling party during the six-month conflict there.

A government statement said 20 others had been "kidnapped" and four more "wounded and hospitalised."

