Trains to run with private partnership, says Swati

LAHORE:Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said that an inquiry would be held against those who caused damage to the railways and, Insha Allah, railways would be made a profitable entity by operating the passenger trains with private partnership.

He stated this during window trailing of Lahore to Sahiwal section along with the Lahore divisional superintendent and other officers.The railways minister said “We are paying more attention to the freight business and will do our best to increase the freight business of the railways. Our aim is to get the railways out of loss.:

During the window trailing, the minister question why huge resources had been wasted on big buildings of Okara and Raiwind stations when no train originated from there.