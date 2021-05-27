Wasa projects lauded

LAHORE:A delegation of environmental experts from Islamabad appreciated environment-friendly projects initiated by Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

The delegation led by Arif Pervez called on Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz. Wasa MD briefed the delegation on water projects initiated by Agency in the City. Wasa MD briefed the delegation about the first of its kind trenchless project starting from Larex Colony and ending at Gulshan-e-Ravi.

They praised Wasa Lahore for designing eco-friendly projects and said that completion of mega water projects would have positive impact on the environment