UK office, PBIT to cooperation in education

LAHORE:Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Wednesday agreed to boost cooperation in the fields of healthcare, education, infrastructure and green energy.

The avenues of cooperation were discussed during an introductory meeting between PBIT CEO Dr Erfa Iqbal and Alex Ballinger, UK representative to Punjab while talking about the current and pipeline programmes of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in Punjab.

Alex Ballinger shared brief details of the role of Karandaaz, CDC and PIDG in supporting investment projects across Pakistan. He also offered to connect Karandaaz with PBIT to help identify and connect with the right stakeholders to foster sustainable economic ecosystem in Punjab. He offered to transmit investment proposals and business opportunities shared by the platform of PBIT to CDC for consideration. The PBIT CEO briefed the delegation on investment opportunities and incentives available in Punjab’s Special Economic Zones and Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park.