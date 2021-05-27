GCU introduces int’l standard ranking system

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has introduced an international standard ranking system to measure the performance of its various academic departments.

According to a press release, the faculty and staff of the top three departments would be offered honorariums for their work. The key evaluation indicators of ranking system include efficiency of the department’s student advising system, designing of rubrics for assessment, updated course handbooks, seminars, conferences and training workshops and collective teaching score in students’ evaluation.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said the University would also give weightage to regular meetings of research supervisory committees and Board of Studies, and to introduction of new courses and academic programmes.

Prof Zaidi believed that the ranking system, designed after a lengthy consultation would strengthen the newly-introduced reforms and generate a healthy competition among the university departments to improve their learning processes.Earlier, the GCU Lahore was going to replace a 22-year-old relative grading system with a rubric-based absolute marking system besides introducing student feedback system.