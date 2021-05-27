close
Thu May 27, 2021
May 27, 2021

Rescue 1122 responds to 879 accidents

Lahore

 
May 27, 2021

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 879 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 952 were injured. Out of this, 554 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 398 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

