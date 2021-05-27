Session held to get input for environment, forestry sectors

LAHORE:The fourth session of Development Talks Series was held regarding environment, forestry and fisheries sectors.

The session was co-chaired by Malik Amin Aslam, adviser to prime minister on environment, and Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Punjab finance minister, in Planning & Development Board.

The objective of the talks was to include the input of private stakeholders in the ADP Formulation 2021-22 to support the environment, forestry and fisheries sectors.Besides the high-ranking officers, the meeting was also attended by environmental analysts and lawyers, experts from different institutes and representatives from public departments from all over Punjab.

The expert shared their thoughts and comments on the prevailing provincial issues of sectors with their suggested viable solutions. The key objective of the talk series was to bridge the gap between private and public sector before preparing and finalising ADP 2021-22.

The Punjab finance minister said that Punjab had already allocated sizeable funding for both sectors. “The productive input of all stakeholders has great weight and the valuable feedback would be added during the finalisation of ADP 2021-22,” he said.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Environment Malik Amin Aslam said that Punjab’s special focus on the sectors was highly appreciated. “We also must make sure active participation of our youths in this regard as they are enriched with ideas that may contribute to the provincial and national growth,” he stated.

P&D Chairman Board Abdullah Sumbal said, “Development Talks Series is actually our initiative of inclusive budgeting that targets the result-oriented talks with our stakeholders. The government of Punjab believes the contribution of forestry and fisheries sectors to GDP could be increased with the strategic planning. Currently we are in the execution phase.”