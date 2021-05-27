DCs directed to make programme successful

The Punjab government’s three-week programme “Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per” would be started from Thursday (today). Cleanliness and removal of garbage, repair of street lights have been fixed as targets of first week of the programme.

Commissioner Lahore Division, Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has directed all Deputy Commissioners of Lahore Division to put all energies to make ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per’ programme successful.

He instructed the officials to deploy whole machinery and human resource to achieve the week’s objective. “Cleanliness was top most priority and compliance must be hundred percent. The districts would be ranked on the basis of their performance during three-week programme”.

Commissioner Lahore said the solution of citizens’ complaints was utmost priority of the programme. The citizens can download “Khidmat Aap ki Dehleez Per” App to give feedback and register complaints, he said.

He directed that all ACs should supervise all activities personally and regularly. All DCs would pay surprise visits in day and night time to inspect the cleanliness operations,

he said.