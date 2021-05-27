‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per’ a useful programme: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the programme of ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per’ is a highly appreciable measure taken by Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rai Taimoor said that the drainage and cleanliness system will improve in all cities of Punjab due to this programme. “Punjab govt has also launched an App ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per’ to make the atmosphere of province hygienic.

The citizens can download the App from play-store,” he added. He urged the citizens to take maximum benefit from this programme. “We are quite upbeat that ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per’ programme will leave long-lasting effects on the environment of the province”.

He further said that this programme will further improve after the feedback of public. “The trend of competition will develop among all the districts through a ranking system,” he elaborates.