Govt urged to review decision on marriage halls’ closure

LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday urged the government to review the decision of marriage halls’ closure to save more than 50 industries and jobs of millions of workers.

These views were expressed by the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah Khan while talking to the delegation of catering and marriage halls, led by Convener LCCI Standing Committee Junaid Ahmad Zia. LCCI Senior Vice President M Nasir Hameed also spoke on the occasion.

They said that further closure of marriage halls would not only be a big blow to this industry but also put the employment of millions of workers on stake. “It would be a chain reaction as more than 50 allied industries would also be affected badly, therefore, the government should withdraw the decision of Marriage Halls’ closure in the larger interest of the economy.”

They said that the Marriage Halls sector contributes substantially to the GDP of Pakistan. Closure of banquet halls and marquees impacts more than 50 allied industries including poultry, rice, meat, cooking oil, flour, fruits/vegetables, crockery, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, decoration, furniture, electronics/lighting, photography, wedding cards and jewelry etc. Around 20% revenues of the food industry in Punjab are cognizant upon the operations of Marriage Halls; therefore, govt must reconsider its decision.

They said that banquet halls industry has suffered a lot due to the long lockdown and now they should be allowed to work with SOPs. Former LCCI Senior Vice-President Ali Hussam Asghar, former Vice-President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee Member Mardan Ali Zaidi were also present on the occasion.

PFA inspects 176 ice factories: With the advent of summer season, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on ice factories across the province here on Wednesday. Officials said 176 ice factories were checked and one production unit was sealed for violation of laws while four factories were fined. Correction notices were issued to 87 ice factories for further improvement on minor defects, 42 factories in Lahore Region, 18 in Rawalpindi and 116 in South Region were checked.

DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Niswana said pre-production of non-compliance with previous instructions and use of rusty blocks was stopped.

The units were fined for poor sanitation, use of contaminated water and dirty filters, he said. DG PFA said in addition to the annual schedule, surprise checks of ice factories will also be carried out across the province.

He said ice factories were allowed to operate only after the use of RO filters and passing of water samples. Only rust-free, steel blocks should be used for the preparation of ice in the province, DG Food Authority said adding early training sessions and awareness campaigns will be resumed across the province to guide the industry.