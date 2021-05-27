Call for permanent solution to Palestine issue

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has called upon the need to resolve Palestinian issue on permanent basis as ceasefire is not the solution and the human rights crisis may erupt anytime again.

The issue of Palestine should be resolved according to the spirit of two-state solution, he said while addressing an international webinar “Humanitarian Crisis in Palestine: The Way Forward” organised by Punjab University Human Rights Chair here on Wednesday.

PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, former spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms Tasneem Aslam, Charles University Prague President Prof Dr Nico Carpentier, noted woman and human rights advocate and activist from Afghanistan Dr Sima Samar, Palestinian refugee Ms Leen Saleh, Dr Fatma Elzahara and Director Centre for Policy Research USM, Malaysia, Dr Azeem Fazwan, Human Rights Chair and Moderator Prof Dr Abida Ashraf and a large number of students participated in the webinar.

Addressing the webinar, Prof Niaz said that this was the basic responsibility of the United Nations to resolve such issues among the states but the UN had failed to resolve issues of Palestine and Kashmir where gross violations of human rights and war crimes were being committed by Israel and India. He said that UN’s Security Council met four times in a week on the recent Palestinian issue but could not even condemn Israel despite Israel committed war crimes and openly violated Charter of Human Rights defined by the UN. He said that Israel was committing genocide of Palestinians.

Appreciating the efforts of Human Rights Chair Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, he said that PU for the first time established the Human Rights Chair to highlight such issues being faced by humanity. He appreciated Prof Dr Abida Ashraf for actively playing her role in bringing human rights issues to the limelight and presenting solutions to the problems.

He especially thanked international guest speakers for sparing their time to participate in the conference and express solidarity with Palestinians. Ms Tasneem Aslam said that 57 Muslim countries could not play the role they could have played in the recent Palestinian crisis. She said that now the Muslim countries were rich in natural resources and enjoyed strong military and economic power but they did not put any considerable pressure on Israel. She said that the US was openly supporting Israel and the UN efforts to resolve the Palestine issue had been fruitless.

Dr Carpentier said he was saddened by the killings of innocent children. He said that colonialism had badly abused human beings and common people had suffered a lot. He said that the Palestine issue must be resolved peacefully and human rights must be ensured at all cost. He also criticised the ban on press freedom.

Palestinian refugee Ms Leen Saleh said that innocent Palestinians were forced to leave their places and they were living a life of migrant in nearby areas. She said Palestinian migrants had their lands but they did not have their home there.

Dr Sima Samar saluted the struggle of Palestinians and said that they were paying a very heavy price for their rights. She said all the religions condemn terrorism, therefore, Palestine issue must be resolved peacefully.

Prof Dr Abida Ashraf said a permanent solution to the issue was the only way out to ensure peace and human rights in the region. Dr Fatma Elzahara, Dr Azeem Fazwan and others also spoke. Later, a question-answer session was also held.