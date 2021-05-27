Tareen given NRO: PML-N

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has alleged that NRO has been given to Jahangir Tareen.

While talking to the media, Azma questioned if Tareen was being declared innocent in sugar scandal, why Shahzad Akbar was being kept in office. She said that Jahangir Tareen had nothing to do with PML-N.

She said Ali Zafar was appointed to make a report. She said Tareen’s lawyer made a joint report and now there was no justification left for Shahzad Akbar to remain on his post. She PML-N MPA Mian Naveed had been arrested over political opposition. She said the MPA was arrested from the High Court. The name of the father of Naveed, who belongs to Pakpattan, was also included due to political rivalry.

To a question about Jahangir Tareen, she alleged that Jahangir Tareen group got NRO and Raja Riaz had also announced this that Tareen was given a clean chit. She claimed that various branches of the Ring Road scandal were coming to the fore every day. More than Rs 25 billion have been spent up on 19 km long Ring Road in Rawalpindi.