Suspended cop commits suicide

LAHORE:A cop committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope at Abbas Police Line on Wednesday. The victim identified as Mohsin Javed was posted in Punjab Constabulary at Abbas Police Line. He was suspended after being absent from duty for four days and his salary, which he desperately needed, was withheld.

He reportedly requested the authority concerned to restore his salary and give any other punishment but his request was rejected. Upon which he got depressed and ended his life by hanging himself with a rope at Abbas Police Line. His body was removed to morgue.