Hot, dry forecast

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh and central/ southern Balochistan.

Rainfall was only recorded at Lasbella and Khanpur. Met officials said that Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 41.3°C and minimum was 24°C.