Aslam announces construction of girls degree college

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal termed public service a source of personal satisfaction, adding his doors were open to the people.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the minister expressed these views after inauguration of the water supply scheme and inspection of Government Rana Abdul Rahim Khan Memorial Hospital at Sodiwal in PP-151 on Wednesday.

The minister inspected the hospital to review the medical facilities. He said that corona vaccination was being started in the hospital soon. The minister announced construction of a girls degree college over an area of 34 kanals at a cost of Rs100 crore and added that development work was being done in Samanabad college at a cost of Rs20 crore.

He was briefed about the clean drinking water project for Sodiwal by Wasa officials at a cost of Rs44 crore. Two new tube-wells will be installed along with the laying of 19 kilometre long new pipelines to provide new connections to every home for clean drinking water.

The minister said the schools in the area were also being upgraded. He said the government was spending billions of rupees to improve the quality of life of people. PTI Samanabad General Secretary Mian Amjad Iqbal inaugurated the water supply project.