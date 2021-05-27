close
Thu May 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2021

Two houses, shop retrieved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2021

LAHORE:Cantt Division police retrieved two houses and a shop from illegal occupants.

The houses of Javed of Gohawa and Muhammad Ahsan of Saddar Bazar in Cantt Division and Haji Farrukh’s shop in Dharampura Bazaar were seized by influential people. The affected citizens filed separate applications to Anti-Occupy Mafia Cell for legal action. CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar directed the SP Cantt Division to take legal action against the culprits.

