36 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 36 patients died of COVID-19 while another 738 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

Of these 36 deaths, 14 deaths were reported from District Lahore alone, bringing the total number of COVID related deaths to 4,034 in the provincial metropolis alone.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Wednesday, the toll of fatalities so far was raised to 9,875 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 336,315 in the province. Around 25,245 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours raising the number of total tests to 5,030,083 in the province while 304,752 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the province so far.

1,065 cops affected: CCPO Lahore said that around 1,065 police officers have so far been affected by COVID-19 during its third wave and out of these 921 have joined their duties after recovery. As per CCPO, 139 police officers suffered from COVID-19 are still quarantined at their homes.

Two DIGs, three senior police officers of SSP rank, seven SPs, 24 DSPs, 33 inspectors, 120 Sub inspectors, 89 ASIs, 96 Head Constables, 458 Constables, 15 Senior Wardens, 163 Traffic Wardens along with junior and senior clerks working in different office also got affected from the virus.

facilities for patients: Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab Nabeel Ahmed Awan has said that as many as 7,576 beds are reserved in all government hospitals for COVID-19 patients out of which 5,518 beds are unoccupied.

In a handout issued on Wednesday, he further said that 1,648 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis of which 1,194 beds were vacant. The Secretary SHC&MED further said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,328 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province out of which 2,765 beds were vacant.

He further said that of 446 beds for corona patients reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore 356 beds were unoccupied. He also said that health department had arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government.