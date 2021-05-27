Woman gang-raped in Chuhng

LAHORE:A married woman was gang-raped by seven people in the limits of Chuhng police here on Tuesday.

Victim, S, wife of Muhammad Nadim of Darbar Gulab Shah Shera Kot, was standing near Double Sarkan traffic signal in afternoon when four accused Jehangir Butt, Shakil Butt, Mian Asif, Rafaqat Shah riding two bikes forcibly took her to a place in Shahpur Chuhng where they along with one Baba Sjawal and two unidentified accomplices raped her. Later, they dropped her on a road. A passerby spotted her lying in a critical condition and took her to Jinnah Hospital. Chuhng police have registered a case against seven alleged rapists on the complaint of the victim’s husband Muhammad Nadim.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of gang-rape of a girl in the city and sought a report from the CCPO. Usman Buzdar directed for arresting the accused at the earliest. He directed for bringing the accused involved in this incident to book. The chief minister assured the affected girl of justice.

Injured: Three persons of a family were injured when a fire broke out in their house in the Yuhanabad area on Wednesday. The injured persons identified as Masool Masih, 50, son Allah Rakha, Alina, 30, wife of Aakash Masih and Ashir, 25, son of Mansoor Masih, were shifted to hospital. In another incident, a fire broke out in a cardboard factory in the Kahna area. No casualty was reported in the incident. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spots and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

Shot dead: A man was killed in a firing incident near Hassan Basri Road in Green Town on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Nadeem. Police said that an old enmity had led to this murder. Edhi volunteers transported the body of 50-year-old Nadeem to the morgue.

Arrested: Police arrested a man near a gate of the Sessions Court and recovered a pistol from his possession.

The arrested man was identified as Muhammad Sher, son of Ahmad Khan. He was caught at the gate of the Sessions Court when he came to meet an accused. Islampura police has registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile, Nishtar Colony Investigation police arrested a man for killing his sister-in-law. Victim Anis Fatima was divorced by her husband Muhammad Hussain three years ago. Victim’s brother-in-law Hassan had taken her from home a few days ago under pretext of reconciliation with her husband, but he tortured her to death over a grudge.

Murder accused: CIA Model Town police arrested two criminals wanted by the police in murder and kidnapping for ransom cases.The arrested criminals were identified as Abdul Matin and Muhammad Ali. Abdul Matin was arrested from Dubai with the help of Interpol. The accused Muhammad Ali had killed his mother, brother and sister-in-law over a monetary issue.