Iraq court strips MPs of immunity

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s top court stripped lawmakers of their parliamentary immunity on Tuesday, a step that could lead to prosecutions for corruption in one of the world’s most graft-ridden countries. Lawmakers had long enjoyed immunity preventing their arrest or prosecution without agreement from parliament -- a rule that allowed parties to make deals to delay such cases.