close
Wed May 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 26, 2021

Iraq court strips MPs of immunity

World

AFP
May 26, 2021

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s top court stripped lawmakers of their parliamentary immunity on Tuesday, a step that could lead to prosecutions for corruption in one of the world’s most graft-ridden countries. Lawmakers had long enjoyed immunity preventing their arrest or prosecution without agreement from parliament -- a rule that allowed parties to make deals to delay such cases.

Latest News

More From World