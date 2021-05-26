Controversy over GCU’s IIB new director appointment

LAHORE: A faculty member of the Government College University, Lahore, has questioned the appointment of a new director at the university’s Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (IIB).

The faculty member, Prof Dr Hamid Mukhtar, in a letter to the VC observed that he was appointed the IIB director for a period of three years and tenure of his appointment was due to expires on Aug 30, 2022, but a new director was appointed recently without even removing him (Prof Hamid Mukhtar) from the post. Prof Mukhtar further observed that there was no provision of appointing a new director during the tenure of the current director while such an order could not be issued without the removal of the current director and without the approval of the syndicate. Talking to The News, Prof Hamid Mukhtar termed the appointment of a new director in violation of the rules and regulations of the university, saying it has no legal standing.

Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali, however, said that the vice-chancellor had delegated powers from the Syndicate regarding the appointment of chairpersons.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that he was following a reform agenda and assigning duties to young, passionate and energetic faculty members. He said for faculty, priority should be teaching and research and these administrative assignments should not be taken as a matter of personal ego.