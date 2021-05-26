Quran publishers felicitate govt, Pervaiz

LAHORE: Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan has lauded the government for passage of legislation in Punjab Assembly requiring compulsory Quran education in educational institutions from Class 1 to 12, and demanded that instead of confining to the Punjab, the scope of the legislation should be expanded to all over the country.

Addressing a meeting here on Tuesday, president of the association, Qudratullah, extended felicitations to Punjab Assembly Speaker and president PML-Q Ch Pervaiz Elahi for taking personal interest in the passage of the legislation. Qudratullah said the legislation would prove source of deliverance for Ch Pervaiz Elahi and his family on the Day of Judgment and bring closer the destination of making Pakistan a Madina-like state according to the vision of PM Imran Khan.