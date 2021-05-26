close
Wed May 26, 2021
Zia Ur Rehman
May 26, 2021

Mahmood Moulvi appointed SAPM on Maritime Affairs

National

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Mahmood Moulvi as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs, according to a notification. As per the notification, “The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No.1A of Schedule V-A of the said Rules, has been pleased to appoint Mahmood Moulvi as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs with immediate effect.” In a tweet, Moulvi thanked PM Imran and Federal Minister Ali Zaidi for honouring him with the position of SAPM. Moulvi has earlier as advisor at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

