Pak anti-corona efforts globally acknowledged: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Pakistan’s anti-corona efforts have been globally acknowledged as it protected the lives of people and also ensured continuity of economic empowerment.

She said this while talking to the media after the inauguration ceremony of a private laboratory here on Tuesday. She said the TTI lab has started certification of anti-corona kits as protection of health workers is important. She negated the impression that nothing is being done by the government. In fact, public welfare is the essence of the PM’s political philosophy. The economy has started moving in the right direction and the government will now work to overcome the price hike.