Cabinet approves Punjab Road Safety Authority

LAHORE: The provincial cabinet approved the establishment of Punjab Road Safety Authority, here on Tuesday.

The approval was granted after the transport department sent a summery in this regard and the secretary transport gave a briefing to the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet said that the suggestions of the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab should be given weightage while taking further decisions on the Authority regarding the Punjab Road Safety Act 2020, approved by the law department, and the Sub-rule 5 of the Rule 33 of the Punjab Government’s Rules of Business 2011. As the Punjab Police is an important stakeholder in issuance of driving licences and imparting of training, consideration of the IGP suggestion for approval of the Punjab Road Safety Authority was very important.

The cabinet also approved a resolution, passed by the Board of Governors under Section 12 of the Companies Act 2012, changing the name of Lahore Transport Company to Punjab Road Transport Company. The Punjab Road Transport Company was also allowed to operate across the province, and set up its sub-committees.

The cabinet also gave approval to Rule 35(2) of Motor Vehicle Rules 1964, verified by the provincial law department.