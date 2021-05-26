Salman Khan greets Sheikh Hamdan on the birth of twins

DUBAI: Bollywood star Salman Khan has congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on the occasion of the birth of his twin babies, foreign media reported. "Congratulations Sheikh Hamdan on your newborn twins. Wish them all the love, health, happiness and respect", he said on his official Twitter account. Sheikh Hamdan posted a picture of his newborn twins on May 21 after sharing the news of him becoming a father on May 20 evening. The Crown Prince of Dubai shared a picture of him holding his twins while seated on a sofa, dressed in a white kandoura.