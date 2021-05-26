UAE offers to host moot on climate change

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday offered to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023, with a focus on the economic case for inclusive climate action, says a press release. Commenting on the offer, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said: “As a country that sits at the heart of the hydrocarbon industry and has made significant investments in energy diversification domestically and around the globe, we have seen first-hand that there is now an unprecedented business case for the highest level of climate ambition -- especially when it advances gender equality and empowers youth. —News report