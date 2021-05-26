Two cops, two criminals killed in shootout

SUKKUR: Two more cops and three criminals were killed in an encounter in Larkana, when a police party intercepted a gang of criminals on Tuesday.

Reports said a gang of criminals was fleeing after snatching a motorcycle, when a police party at the Zakaria Police Post in Larkana intercepted them. The criminals opened fire at the police that was retaliated, killing two criminals. Reports said the martyred police personnel were identified as police van driver Barkat Chachar, and constable Khalid Kango while special team in-charge Abdul Wahid Chandio was critically injured. Two of the deceased criminals were identified as Tariq Junejo and Khalid Mastoi, and third deceased could not be recognized. The police shifted the bodies and injured to the Chandka Medical College Civil Hospital, Larkana, for medico-legal formalities. The police have also recovered weapons from their possession. It is pertinent to mention that the law and order situation in Larkana, hometown of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is deteriorating, as for the last 40 days, 160 incidents of motorcycle snatchings and other crimes were reported, created panic among the people. The local residents claimed that the law and order situation was under control during the posting of SSP Masood Bangash, but after the posting of SSP Imran Qureshi, the situation had turned bad.