NAB actions uniform: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said the NAB has proved that its actions against corrupt elements are across the board as the NAB does not believe in victimization.

“The prestige and repute of the NAB has improved manifold due to its indiscriminate and visible action against big fish,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. He said the NAB in 2020 recovered Rs 321.4829 billion from corrupt elements, which is a record achievement in only one year as compared to other years.