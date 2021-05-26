Corona positivity ratio falls to lowest level

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has dropped to the lowest level in 10 weeks as the country reported a 4.82 percent positivity rate Tuesday after 2,253 new infections and 92 deaths over the 24 hours.

The country had reported an 8.5 percent average positivity rate during the last 30 days. As per official figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the total caseload of the country now stands at 905,852.

About 813,855 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far with the number of active cases in Pakistan standing at 62,295, Geo News reported. Although coronavirus cases are decreasing across the country, Sindh is reporting a spike in infections resulting in stringent restrictions imposed by authorities across the province.

According to the NCOC, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 310,557, while 4,936 people have died from the infection so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 335,577, and 9,839 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 24,638 and the death toll has reached 270.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 130,187 virus patients with 3,970 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 18,852 people have been infected with the virus and 532 people have died.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tested positive for coronavirus. Shafqat Mahmood announced on Twitter he had contracted the infection, saying that he is "fine with mild symptoms". "InshAllah will get well soon," he tweeted.

The minister had taken part in an event on Tuesday morning, before he tested positive for the virus. PM Imran Khan's Special Assistant Usman Dar was also present at the event, along with others. Sources said the minister had gotten himself tested for the virus earlier after feeling mild symptoms.