Brawl in IRSA meeting: Sindh demands immediate removal of Irsa chairman

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday demanded immediate removal of IRSA (Indus River System Authority) chairman.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah claimed the IRSA’s chairman had tortured Sindh’s member during the IRSA meeting and demanded due water share of the province. He also demanded the IRSA chairman should immediately be removed. He said the IRSA had become a party and was involved in stealing Sindh’s water share, and released misleading and fake data of water distribution. He said the PPP would not remain silent over the theft of Sindh’s water and respond in a befitting way to IRSA and PTI-led federal government.

The minister said the IRSA chairman had failed to ensure judicious distribution of water among the provinces and blamed that the IRSA had deliberately opened the gates of Taunsa-Panjnad Canals. He said the supply of water to Punjab was a violation of 1991 water accord. The provincial minister warned IRSA chairman to remain within his limits and provide due share of water to Sindh. He said the growers and farmers had been protesting in Sindh because of an acute shortage of water. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah asked the federal government to intervene and stop injustice meted out to the Sindh province. “We are not asking for any charity, we are asking for our right,” the minister said and questioned if the chairman IRSA had done all this at the behest of Imran Khan.