Punjab to ease restrictions on wheat purchase

LAHORE: The Punjab government has agreed that flour mills would be allowed to purchase wheat from all districts of the province without getting the food department’s permits. Reports said a delegation of Flour Mills Association (FMA) called on Senior Minister Food Abdul Aleem Khan and the chief secretary Punjab to discuss the issue. The delegation congratulated the provincial government on achieving the target of 3.5 million metric tons of wheat procurement timely and efficiently. They also thanked the government for uninterrupted procurement of wheat for the flour mills. Due to the government’s support, the flour mills managed to procure 1.2 million metric tons of wheat so far.

The Flour Mills Association demanded the government to allow procurement of wheat from all the districts of the province without any hindrance as the Punjab government had achieved its target. The delegation assured the government that it would provide sufficient quantity of flour in the market to control the price. The government agreed on that flour mills could purchase wheat from all districts of province without getting permits from the food department. It is pertinent to mention that the flour mills were asked to inform the relevant district offices regarding the wheat and in case of violation, the food department would have the right to take action.