Corps Commanders Conference: Forum hopes Afghan soil will not be used for anti-Pakistan acts

RAWALPINDI: The corps commanders’ conference, while taking serious note of recent cross-border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership and outfits there, expressed the hope that Afghanistan would deny any space to spoilers of peace,

The 241st Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, held at GHQ here. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the participants took comprehensive review of the global, regional and domestic security environment, with particular focus on situation along borders, especially the Line of Control (LoC), Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan border.

The forum was apprised about evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategy to meet the upcoming challenges. The COAS expressed satisfaction over Army’s operational readiness in view of the emerging security threats.

While reviewing recent developments in Afghan peace process and its effects on security situation, especially along Pak-Afghan border, the forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for regional peace and stability.

Taking serious note of the recent cross-border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership and outfits across the border, top military brass expressed hope that Afghanistan soil would not be used against Pakistan.

“In the light of emerging regional security situation, Pakistan has taken effective border control and management measures and the same is expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to spoilers of peace,” the ISPR said while quoting views of the participants in the conference.

The forum also especially reviewed situation in newly merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and stressed fast paced socio-economic development of the areas to capitalise on the hard-earned peace to bring an enduring stability.

The COAS appreciated formations for all-out support to civil administration amidst the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 that has contributed to bringing significant reduction in spread of the pandemic and controlling its adverse effects.