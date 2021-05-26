close
Wed May 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2021

Two cops, two criminals killed in shootout

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2021

SUKKUR: Two more cops and three criminals were killed in an encounter in Larkana, when a police party intercepted a gang of criminals on Tuesday.

Reports said a gang of criminals was fleeing after snatching a motorcycle, when a police party at the Zakaria Police Post in Larkana intercepted them. The criminals opened fire at the police that was retaliated, killing two criminals.

