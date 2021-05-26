Two cops, two criminals killed in shootout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two more cops and three criminals were killed in an encounter in Larkana, when a police party intercepted a gang of criminals on Tuesday.
Reports said a gang of criminals was fleeing after snatching a motorcycle, when a police party at the Zakaria Police Post in Larkana intercepted them. The criminals opened fire at the police that was retaliated, killing two criminals.