close
Wed May 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
SR
Saleemur Rahman
May 26, 2021

PMLN used PDM to fulfil its wishes: Kaira

National

SR
Saleemur Rahman
May 26, 2021

KASUR: The PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday said the government can be sent packing if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was united to do it.

Talking to media persons here, Kaira said Shehbaz Sharif was making efforts to unite the PDM, while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was tearing it apart. He said the PPP has conveyed to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to take back his words against the party. He said the Maulana was a sensible person and hopefully he will make the right decision.

The PPP leader also asked Shehbaz to bring transparency in his party. He said Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan and Rana Tanveer had said they do not want to end the government. He said the PMLN used PDM to fulfil its wishes.

Latest News

More From Pakistan