NAB actions across the board: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said the NAB has proved that its actions against corrupt elements are across the board as the NAB does not believe in victimization.

“The prestige and repute of the NAB has improved manifold due to its indiscriminate and visible action against big fish,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. He said the NAB in 2020 recovered Rs 321.4829 billion from corrupt elements, which is a record achievement in only one year as compared to other years.

He said a whopping Rs 790 billion have been deposited in the national exchequer since inception of the bureau, whereas Rs 487 billion have been recovered during the last three years, which is a record success. “The NAB has recovered Rs 790 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements since the bureau’s inception.”

He said the NAB has received 487,964 complaints, authorized 15,930 complaint verifications, 10,041 inquiries and 4,598 investigations since inception, while 3,682 references were filed.