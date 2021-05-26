close
Wed May 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
May 26, 2021

Salman Khan greets Sheikh Hamdan on the birth of twins

National

NR
News Report
May 26, 2021

DUBAI: Bollywood star Salman Khan has congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on the occasion of the birth of his twin babies, foreign media reported.

"Congratulations Sheikh Hamdan on your newborn twins. Wish them all the love, health, happiness and respect", he said on his official Twitter account. Sheikh Hamdan posted a picture of his newborn twins on May 21.

Latest News

More From Pakistan