Despite Interpol warning: Ship containing hazardous material reaches Gadani

ISLAMABAD: Despite clear warning by Interpol, a ship containing dangerous liquid has arrived in Gadani shipbreaking yard.

A ship containing dangerous material has arrived at Gadani shipbreaking yard despite clear warning from Interpol. On April 22, Interpol had asked the Pakistan Interpol and FIA for not allowing the ship into Pakistan. The ship contains 1,500 tonnes mercury mixed oil. Due to this, Bangladesh and India did not allow the ship. In Mumbai, the name of the ship was changed from FS Ordient to Cherish. After changing the name, the ship reached Karachi from Mumbai on April 21. The owners of the ship had succeeded to bring it to the Gadani.

According to sources, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has given permission to break the ship without getting permission from concerned departments. After getting the warning letter from Interpol, the Ministry of Environment and other three federal ministries were busy exchanging the letters to each other.