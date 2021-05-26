Sindh won’t welcome interior minister’s interference: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh administration will not welcome federal government’s involvement in affairs related to law and order situation in the province in the wake of prime minister’s decision to dispatch his interior minister to deal with what it termed “deteriorating peace in Sindh”.

Well placed sources in the Sindh government told The News here on Tuesday that the law and order in the areas supposed to be domain of the prime minister are not exemplary by any standards.

The situation in Balochistan where the federal ruling party is an ally in the government has become the worst in the recent months while erstwhile federally administered tribal areas (FATA), where the federal ruling party has its own government, by any measure peace situation is not praiseworthy.

The sources reminded that the minister who has been deputed to overview the situation in the province, has proved disaster in transacting his responsibility as far law and order situation in the country where his services were availed in the recent past in dealing with such situation.

Senator Palwasha Khan belonging to PPP and represents Sindh in the upper house of Parliament while talking to this scribe reminded that the law and order is purely domain of the provincial government.

The district administration could seek assistance from the law enforcing agencies other than the police where situation get out of control. She reminded that in the kutcha areas of the province where the unruly element’s activities have caused great concern among the people, the provincial administration sought assistance from the civil armed forces (CAF). It has been done strictly staying within the parameters of the constitution.

Senator Palwasha Khan said that consigning Interior Minister to Sindh without taking into confidence provincial government smacks of mischief. She has questioned the competence of the minister in dealing with any situation and advised

the federal government to refrain from poking its nose in the provincial issues which are none of its business.