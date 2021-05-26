KP to enact law for journalists’ protection

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to table a bill in the provincial assembly to protect journalists.

Spokesman for the KP government and Special Assistant for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said in a statement on Tuesday that the government would soon introduce the bill in the KP Assembly to protect journalists.

He added that the bill would cover other important issues, including the basic rights of journalists, training, insurance and investigation-related matters. “The bill proposes the rights of journalists and media professionals”, he added.