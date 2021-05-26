Chief Minister starts reviewing reforms

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has started the process of reviewing the implementation status of multiple reforms initiatives introduced by the provincial departments.

A notification to this effect was issued to heads of all the KP departments with special directives to formulate detailed presentations on the reforms initiatives, said an official handout.

These included organizational restructuring, strengthening of the legal framework, capacity building of human resources, procurement regime, service delivery/ ease of doing business, e-governance, strengthening of the monitoring regime and any other specific intervention.

In his directives issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister said reforms process of all the departments would be reviewed one by one, adding that heads of KP departments would have to ensure timely implementation of reforms initiatives undertaken within their respective departments.

He made it clear that the ultimate goal of reforms activities was to improve the performance of departments and to ensure services to delivery in public sector entities in accordance with the aspiration and expectation of the general public.

Mahmood Khan termed the reforms initiatives an integral part of the good governance strategy of the KP government and said that provision of improved civic facilities to people was the topmost priority of the incumbent government.

“All the provincial departments would have to play an extraordinary role for the purpose as we have to meet the public aspirations in all circumstances”, he added.