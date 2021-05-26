NOWSHERA: The mother of Engr Ahmad Ali passed away on Tuesday. The deceased was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Daag Ismailkhel the same day.

She was widow of Maj (r) Muhammad Ali and aunt of Lt-Gen (r) Alam Khattak, former district nazim Daud Khattak and Alamzeb advocate. Qul for the deceased will be held at the family hujra situated at Hakim Khan Garhi tomorrow.