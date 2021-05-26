close
Wed May 26, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2021

Four injured in Landikotal firing

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
May 26, 2021

LANDIKOTAL: At least four persons were injured when two rival parties traded gunfire over a piece of land in Walikhel village in Landikotal on Tuesday, police sources said.

The sources said that two groups identified as Mustaqil Afridi and Abdul Khaliq Afridi first exchanged harsh words over the construction of street pavement in Walikhel village and exchanged fire on each other.

Four persons, from both sides, received bullet injuries and rushed to District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal.

Additional Station House Officer Bakhtrawan Afridi reached the spot and controlled the situation.

