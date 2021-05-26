Sports told to increase funding for research into head injuries

LONDON: Sports have been told to “put their hands in their pockets” and invest more funding into research into head injuries and long-term brain health by sports minister Nigel Huddleston.

Head injury campaigners have criticised sports governing bodies for failing to properly fund research, to act on the research already undertaken or to provide sufficient support to those former professionals who develop neurological conditions in later life.

Huddleston gave evidence to the parliamentary inquiry into concussion in sport on Tuesday, and placed the responsibility on sports to undertake further long-term studies into the risks of participation.

“I expect and require them to put their hands in their pockets and fund research into concussion seriously and then share those results,” he said.

“If there are gaps then we’ll consider what the role of Government could be, but actually I don’t think we should need to because there’s enough money in sport to be able to do this.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association wrote to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee inquiry to confirm it had committed £616,000 into research on neurodegenerative conditions and football, and spent £1.82million supporting former players who have received a neurodegenerative diagnosis.

Football Association head of medicine Dr Charlotte Cowie was repeatedly questioned by DCMS committee chair Julian Knight at an evidence session in March about what the governing body’s annual research budget was, but she pointed out there was “no limit” on what could be made available and that each application for research that the independent task force panel considered had a differing cost.

Huddleston was asked by Knight whether football specifically was doing enough, and said: “My answer would be absolutely no, they’re not.”

He recognised sports had made good progress on research and on putting in place mitigations to protect participants, but said there was more to be done.