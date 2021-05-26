A ray of hope

This refers to the letter ‘Dealing with Covid-19’ (May 24) by M Shaikh. The government took a wise decision when it announced week-long Eid holidays and imposed a strict lockdown during Eid. These steps resulted in a significant decline in the spread of Covid-19. Undoubtedly, the government’s mass vaccination programme has proved to be quite effective in controlling the spread of the virus and reducing the number of positive cases.

Another good news for the nation is that the National Institute of Health (NIH) has started the production of the single-dose coronavirus vaccine with the support of Chinese experts. This vaccine will be available for people by the end of the current month. With this laudable development, Pakistan’s reliance on imported vaccines will reduce tremendously and a large number of people will get vaccinated in a timely manner, allowing the government to curb the spread of the virus.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad