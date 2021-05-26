close
Wed May 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2021

Quarantined players, officials barred from commenting on social media

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2021

LAHORE: PCB has asked players and officials not to post any comment on social media during PSL-6 quarantine period, warning them that violation of this will result in their separation from their teams.

Sources said that a message has also been sent to the franchises and others stating that nothing should be posted under the social media policy.

Latest News

More From Sports