Former England cricketer proud of mother and son century stand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former England women’s cricketer Arran Brindle said she was as “proud as punch” of her son after the pair shared a match-winning century stand in a club game.
Brindle made 134 international appearances for England from 1999-2014, with the 39-year-old scoring unbeaten hundreds in both Test and one-day international formats.