Gladiators’ Anwar tests positive for Covid

KARACHI: After losing Naseem Shah on Monday, Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday (today) experienced another jolt when their international all-rounder Anwar Ali tested positive for Covid-19. He had been tested the other day.

He has already been isolated on a separate floor in the hotel where players have entered a pre-Abu Dhabi-departure quarantine.

Anwar will now not travel with the Gladiators squad to Abu Dhabi. The squads are scheduled to fly out of Karachi and Lahore on Wednesday (today).

Former champions Quetta lost Naseem Shah when he was released from the hotel in Lahore for breaching departure protocol. Quetta will now play with their remaining 18 members in the squad.