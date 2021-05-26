Hamza, Husnain move into TTF Cup second round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Ali and Husnain Ali moved into the second round of boys singles at Tajikistan Tennis Federation (TTF) Cup in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Tuesday.

In the first round, Husnain thrashed Ramzan Ibrohimi Dilshod of Tajikistan 6-1, 6-1 and Hamza smashed Hamidjon Kurbanov of Tajikistan 6-1, 6-1.

Hamza is to face second seed Amir Safaev of Uzbekistan and Husnain will be up against Abdulaziz Usmonjonov of Uzbekistan in the second round.

They are to feature in three international events in Tajikistan. Hussnain secured 14th place and Hamza 11th in the singles category in the first event.