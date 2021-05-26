Four Pak shooters in ISSF World Cup in Croatia

KARACHI: Four Pakistani shooters are set to participate in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun to be held in Osijek, Croatia from June 22 to July 3.

The shooters are Farrukh Nadeem, Gulfam Joseph, Khalil Akhtar, and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir.

Bashir and Khalil will compete in the 25m rapid fire pistol event and Gulfam 10m air pistol. Farrukh is to compete in the trap event.

Three of the shooters have already won quota places for the Tokyo Olympics. This is their last event before the Olympics.

They were to participate in the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, but it got cancelled due to the covid-19 situation there.

“This is a good training opportunity for them,” said Javaid Lodhi, Executive Vice President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP).

